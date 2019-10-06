Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 5:50 a.m early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Brookside Avenue.

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing throughout the house. No injuries were reported.

