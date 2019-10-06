Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire Early Sunday Morning
October 6, 2019 11:50 AM October 6, 2019 11:56 AM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 5:50 a.m early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Brookside Avenue.
Article continues after sponsor message
The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene.
When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing throughout the house. No injuries were reported.
More like this:
Firefighters Battle Intense Structure Blaze In Godfrey, Residents, Pets Safely Evacuated
Mar 5, 2025