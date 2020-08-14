SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 5:00 a.m early Friday morning in the 1200 block of East 7th Street in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing throughout the house. Three people were able to escape the fire before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

