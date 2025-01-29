ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex in the 700 block of Alby Street late Tuesday night, Jan. 28, 2025, around 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy black smoke coming from the structure. Alton requested a box alarm in response to the situation, prompting the Godfrey Fire Department to provide additional manpower.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Fortunately, all occupants of the duplex were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and further details have not yet been released.

