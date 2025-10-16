ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, around lunchtime, encountering heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

“The fire started in the first-floor bedroom and went into walls and moved into the second floor then to the attic,” Alton Fire Chief Jesses Jemison said.

A box alarm was requested, and assistance from the East Alton Fire Department was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

No injuries were reported.

