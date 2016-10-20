Alton Fire Department announces annual open house for Oct. 30
ALTON - To celebrate fire safety, the Alton Fire Department will be holding its annual Open House on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The event will be held at Firehouse #1 located at 333 E. 20th St.
Fire Prevention Activities will include:
- Stop, Drop, & Roll
- Crawl low in Smoke
- Smoke House
- Dial 9-1-1
- Apparatus Display
- Attendance Prizes
- Live fire demonstration at 2:00 pm.
Please stop by and have a free bowl of award winning chili and a hot dog and pick up a few tips on fire safety.
Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes since Trick or Treating is that evening.
It will be great fun for the whole family, so please pass the word around to everyone.
Please call 618-463-3565 for further questions.
More like this: