ALTON - To celebrate fire safety, the Alton Fire Department will be holding its annual Open House on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Firehouse #1 located at 333 E. 20th St.

Fire Prevention Activities will include:

Stop, Drop, & Roll

Crawl low in Smoke

Smoke House

Dial 9-1-1

Apparatus Display

Attendance Prizes

Live fire demonstration at 2:00 pm.

Please stop by and have a free bowl of award winning chili and a hot dog and pick up a few tips on fire safety.

Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes since Trick or Treating is that evening.

It will be great fun for the whole family, so please pass the word around to everyone.

Please call 618-463-3565 for further questions.

