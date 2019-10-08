Listen to the story

ALTON - Alton Fire Chief Jessie Jemison sent out an important message today about Fire Safety Week, which runs Oct. 7 through 13.

Chief Jemison said: "Remember to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. These detectors save lives. Please be safe."

Chief Jemison said the history of Fire Safety Week goes like this:

"October 9, 1871, Mrs. O’Leary was milking her cow when the animal kicked over a lamp. This started a barn fire that spread, killing about 300 people & burned 17,000 structures now known as “The Great Chicago Fire.” On the same day in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, railroad workers accidentally started a forest fire that burned down 16 towns and killed 1,152 people.

"To remind people to be safe, President Woodrow Wilson declared October 9th, “Fire Safety Day. Five years later, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed a “Fire Prevention Week.”

Protect your Family by following the below suggestions:

- Don’t overload the electrical circuits

- Unplug appliances when not in use

Article continues after sponsor message

- Keep flammables away from the stove

- The leading cause of kitchen fires is unattended cooking

Plan Your Escape:

- Make sure everyone knows 2 ways out

- Test windows and doors for ease of use

- Practice alerting other members of your family

- Stay low is there is smoke

- Choose a safe meeting place

- Call 911 from the neighbor’s house

- If your home is on fire, GET OUT & STAY OUT

More like this: