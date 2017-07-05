ALTON - Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the 2017 Independence Day weekend was peaceful in Alton, as far as fires are concerned.

Sebold said his department did not need to respond to any major fires, nor did it respond to an minor ones started by fireworks, which are illegal in Illinois. He said this has been the case in Alton, especially over the last few years. Sebold said he attributes it to people in Alton obeying Illinois's fireworks ban.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I just think people are being smarter about not displaying fireworks in the city, essentially, they are obeying the laws in place," Sebold said.

While major structure fires attributed to fireworks are exceedingly rare, Sebold said previous, more active Fourths of July in Alton have seen minor incidents such as dumpster fires and grass fires. This year, neither of those occurred in the city, which is exceptional, because Sebold said this year's conditions were favorable for grass fires.

"We were very thankful it was a safe Fourth of July for the people of the City of Alton," he said.

More like this:

Reminder Of Illinois Explosives Act: State Fire Marshal Urges Fireworks Safety For Fourth Of July
Jun 24, 2025
Alton’s Fourth of July Celebration Once Again Draws Large Crowd To Riverfront
Jul 3, 2025
100 Years Ago: What Happened at the 4th of July Celebration at Rock Spring Park?
Jul 4, 2025
Adults More Likely Than Children to Suffer Firework Injuries
Jun 26, 2025
Free "Fireworks On the Mississippi" Comes to Alton July 3
Jun 28, 2025

 