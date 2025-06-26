ALTON - The Alton Fire Department, along with the Alton Police Department, responded to 3000 Washington Ave. in Alton to the back lot of Enterprise Leasing, for a traffic crash on Thursday afternoon, June 26, 2025.

When first responders arrived on the scene, one vehicle had backed into another vehicle behind the business.

The Alton Fire Department Ambulance transported one patient to an Alton hospital with minor injuries.