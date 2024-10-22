ALTON - Alton High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) students recently contributed to their community by raising funds for the Alton Police Department's K9 Fund in memory of fallen K9 officer Odin.

The presentation of the check took place last week at the school, where students and their advisor, Scott Vernum, expressed their support for the local police force.

The initiative underscores the FFA's commitment to community service and honors the legacy of K9 officer Odin, who served the Alton community.

The funds raised will support the ongoing needs of the K9 unit, ensuring that the department can continue its work effectively.

“This donation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students,” said Vernum.

The event highlights the importance of collaboration between local organizations and the community in supporting law enforcement efforts.

