ALTON - Johnny Salinas, a 26-year-old union worker and father from Alton, is seeking financial support after a severe arm injury left him unable to work. The injury occurred while Salinas was flipping storage units for extra income when a glass panel from a picture frame sliced through his left arm, causing muscle and vein damage.

Salinas, who works for Local Union 338, said the injury has left him without use of his lower left arm. He added that his insurance claim was denied, and the storage facility where the incident occurred is not accepting responsibility. As the sole provider for his family, Salinas faces at least six weeks without income.

Article continues after sponsor message

To help cover basic expenses during his recovery, Salinas and Rozlyn Reyna have co-organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. The funds raised will be used to support his family and pay bills.

Salinas said in a statement, “I’m out of work for over six weeks, and I’m the only source of income for my family. Funds will be used to support my family and pay bills. Anything will help. Thank you.”

The fundraiser is available online for those who wish to contribute. Click below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/johnnys-family-needs-help-after-injury

More like this: