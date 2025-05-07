From lively music performances and engaging family-friendly activities to unique markets and special Mother's Day celebrations, the upcoming events offer something for everyone to enjoy.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

Spring Reading Retreat invites book lovers to Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall for an enjoyable day of reading and crafting. Participants can sip a refreshing fruity drink, enjoy a snack, and create their own spring wreath while discussing books they're currently reading or have loved in the past. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks and snacks if they prefer. Whether you're looking to clear your “to be read” list, finish a daunting book, or sample a few short stories, this open house-style event offers the perfect setting. Registration is limited to twenty patrons, so be sure to call 1-800-613-3163 to secure your spot.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! kicks off every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon starting May 10th through Oct 18th at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton, Illinois. Rain or shine, shoppers will find a wide array of locally-grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, farm fresh eggs, local honey, fresh bread, baked goods, and handmade artwork. The market also features live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and special activities weekly. Highlights include DIY projects, goat yoga sessions, live music, urban chicken workshops, and a canine carnival. This 33rd season is organized by Alton Main Street to revitalize the historic downtown district. Be sure to follow Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket for updates and reminders.

Youth Fishing Derby in Godfrey, Illinois offers a fun and free catch-and-release fishing event for children aged 4 to 12. Beginning at 9 am with registration, fishing starts at 10 am and ends at 11:30 am, followed by an award ceremony at noon recognizing the biggest catch, most fish, and strangest catch. Participants should bring their own fishing poles and bait. The event promises surprises from “wood bass” to boots and more. Join the fun at Robert E Glazebrook Community Park and enjoy a day dedicated to fishing and outdoor excitement. Register online at www.godfreyil.org.

Reading in the Park with Jackie Duty is a heartwarming family event held at Grove Memorial Park in Grafton, Illinois. Featuring author and illustrator Jackie Duty, who will read from her new children's book, Dash the Dachshund, this event celebrates literacy with stories, songs, and smiles. Thanks to sponsorship from Grafton Limestone, each child will receive a free copy of the book while supplies last. A “Frozen” princess will perform, and there will be exciting prizes, giveaways, and playground fun. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a magical morning in the park from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Lewis & Clark Departure Event commemorates the historic expedition's departure with reenactors, historic artisans, and demonstrations at the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site in Hartford, Illinois. Visitors can enjoy artillery and musket demonstrations, candle making, fiber arts, cooking, and view a replica of the White Pirogue used by the expedition. This family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 10th and 11th and is free to the public, offering an engaging way to experience a pivotal moment in American history.

Grafton's Sip Sample & Stroll 2025 invites visitors to explore the charming town of Grafton, Illinois, on May 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Participants can savor signature drinks and dishes from various restaurants and bars along Main Street while browsing shops with new spring merchandise and special deals. This festive event, hosted by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, offers a delightful way to enjoy local flavors and spring shopping. Tickets are required and can be purchased online at www.graftonilchamber.com.

Arbor Day Celebration/Memorial Dedication in Godfrey, Illinois is a day-long event held at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park celebrating trees and the environment. Starting at 9 am with the free Youth Fishing Derby, the festivities continue through 3 pm with face painting, crafts, youth games, and more. The first 300 visitors will receive free redbud tree seedlings. At 1:30 pm, a Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony honors individuals for whom trees were planted. It's a great opportunity to embrace nature and community spirit.

Number4Combo Live at VFW Post 1308 offers an exciting night of live music in Alton, Illinois. Enjoy great food from Fish Haven, cold drinks, free popcorn, video gaming, and dancing with no cover charge at this event held at VFW Post 1308. It's a perfect evening to support a good cause while having a great time with friends and fellow music lovers.

Events on May. 9, 2025

Celebrate Mother's Day creatively by attending Mother's Day at Edwardsville Library on May 9, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Edwardsville Children's Museum, where kids can enjoy a sweet craft and explore sensory bins designed to spark young imaginations.

Indulge in a classic seafood feast at the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out held every Friday at the Edwardsville American Legion, featuring a variety of delicious fish platters and sides, perfect for a relaxed meal whether dining in or taking out.

Teens can look forward to a lively afternoon at YA Fridays on May 9, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Center at the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall, offering crafts, video games, and socializing opportunities in a fun environment.

Experience a weekend of excitement at the Spring Carnival 2025 from May 9-11 at the Rt 66 Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield, featuring carnival rides, games, vendors, free movies including the original Scream and Scary Movie, and special Mother's Day perks like free rides for moms.

Gear up for thrilling night-time tactical gameplay at the Night Game at Bing Field Paintball and Airsoft Park on May 9, 2025, in Alton, where players are encouraged to bring tracer units and purchase LED armbands to enhance the night play experience.

Another session of the Night Game at Bing Field Paintball and Airsoft Park also takes place on May 9, 2025, offering the same exciting night gameplay with LED armbands and tracer BBs for an unforgettable experience under the lights at Alton’s premier paintball and airsoft venue.

Support a great cause and enjoy a fun night of trivia at the Under the Sea Trivia Night Fundraiser on May 9, 2025, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, where teams compete and participate in a silent basket auction to help Alton High School FCCLA students attend national competitions.

Step back in time with An Evening with Thomas Jefferson, featuring Kurt Smith as Jefferson, at the Genealogy & Local History Library in Alton on May 9, 2025, for a captivating lecture and Q&A session that brings history to life.

Enjoy live music and a vibrant night out with South of Sanity Live! at Copper Fire in Belleville on May 9, 2025, where great food, drinks, and high-energy performances await to make your evening unforgettable.

Catch the exciting debut of Hammerhead the Band at Hammerhead Live! on May 9, 2025, at The Corner Tavern in Edwardsville, promising a fun-filled night of fresh sounds and lively atmosphere starting at 7:00 PM.

Spend your evening at The Weingarten in Belleville on May 9, 2025, enjoying the delightful performance of Pamela & a Piano, where you can sing along, savor delicious food, and relax in a warm and inviting setting.

Laugh and celebrate friendship at the WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE comedy show at ALTON LITTLE THEATER starting May 9, 2025, where four longtime friends create mayhem and fun, with performances running through mid-May including special Mother’s Day celebration matinees.

Experience an unforgettable night of live music with Roaming Home at Roaming Home Live at Schmitty’s in Belleville on May 9, 2025, as they deliver great tunes and a fantastic atmosphere for music lovers to enjoy.

Rock out with CLUless at CLUEless LIVE on May 9, 2025, at Backstage Bar & Patio in Edwardsville, where a high-energy night awaits with great drinks, lively hits, and a crowd ready to dance and sing along starting at 9:00 PM.

Events on May. 10, 2025

Don't miss the exciting Garage Sale, May 10,2025. 7AM-12PM. 5001 Kingsmire Drive, Godfrey, Il. 62035 in Godfrey, where you can find a wide variety of items including living room furniture, HDTVs, kitchen cookware, clothing, and much more, all available for negotiation.

Join the community at The Land of Goshen Community Market in downtown Edwardsville on May 10, 2025, to explore fresh produce, baked goods, art, live music, and enjoy free children's activities in a vibrant market setting.

Participate in the Rae of Sun Fun Run at Lewis and Clark Community College on May 10, 2025, a fundraiser supporting employment for adults with disabilities, making a positive impact while enjoying a fun run event.

Discover unique finds and support local vendors at the Small Town Dreamers Market in Farmersville on May 10, 2025, perfect for finding Mother’s Day gifts, graduation presents, or treats for yourself.

Experience the vibrant Hillsboro Farmers Market at the Courthouse Square on May 10, 2025, showcasing locally grown plants, produce, baked goods, and handmade specialties from 9 a.m. to noon.

Step into the mysterious world of Bigfoot at the Route 66 Bigfoot Festival & 4th Annual Spring Vendor Market in Livingston on May 10, 2025, featuring guest speakers, family-friendly activities, and a diverse vendor market for an unforgettable day of fun and discovery.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bring the little ones to the Infant & Toddler Resource Fair at the Wood River Public Library on May 10, 2025, for storytime, foam play, developmental screenings, and early childhood support resources in a lively family event.

Celebrate the special women in your life at the Mother's Day Luncheon & Vendor Fair at Wood River Moose #1349 on May 10, 2025, featuring lunch, vendors, and exciting attendance prizes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy a stylish Pre-Mother’s Day celebration at The Renaissance X in Alton on May 10, 2025, with bottomless mimosas, delicious food, and good vibes for an unforgettable brunch experience.

Experience a unique Mother’s Day event combining mimosas and motorcycles at Mimosa's and Motorcycle's at Ted's Motorcycle World in Alton on May 10, 2025, including test rides, treats, and exclusive promotions.

Bring your furry friends to Belleville Woofstock at Rotary Dog Park in Belleville on May 10, 2025, for music, food, vendors, a dog parade, and a kids’ dog show in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Join alumni for the SIUE Golden Graduation Reunion at SIUE in Edwardsville on May 10, 2025, celebrating 50 years with a luncheon, commencement ceremony, and campus bus tour to reconnect and reminisce.

Kick off the farming season at The FarmStore Season Opener at Theodora Farms in Alton on May 10, 2025, with live music, farm tours, local food trucks, organic plants, and family-friendly activities.

Celebrate Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint's second anniversary with the 2nd Anniversary Maifest Celebration in Edwardsville on May 10, 2025, featuring Bavarian dishes, Maibock beer, live German music, and festive fun with free entry.

Enjoy the Spring Carnival 2025 at the Rt 66 Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield from May 9-11, 2025, with carnival rides, games, vendors, free movies, and concessions, culminating in a special Mother's Day where moms ride free on May 10.

Honor the life of Francine Carter (Delp) at the Celebration of Life for Francine Carter (Delp) held at The House of Restoration in Roodhouse on May 10, 2025, from 1-3 pm with food and drinks shared among family and friends.

Spend a delightful afternoon with live music by Lanny & Julie at Foundry Public House in Edwardsville on May 10, 2025, enjoying great food and fantastic tunes in a welcoming atmosphere.

Join the vibrant Mepsi Rainbow Bar Crawl in downtown Belleville on May 10, 2025, celebrating Pride with drinks, a raffle, and a drag show, starting at Chaos Sushi Bar & Grill.

Relax and enjoy live music with the Garden Party Band at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on May 10, 2025, in a beautiful setting perfect for an enjoyable day out.

Join a heartfelt Mother's Day Celebration at the Best Western Premier in Alton on May 10, 2025, hosted by LifeN with The Apostle and The Prophet, featuring an evening of inspiration, fellowship, and celebration.

Support a great cause and enjoy an exciting night out at the SIRTC Casino Night at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville on May 10, 2025, with plenty of fun and limited space, so be sure to get your tickets early.

Put your knowledge to the test at the Theatre Friends' Inaugural Trivia Night in Jerseyville on May 10, 2025, featuring 10 rounds of trivia, a silent auction, and a 50/50 drawing, perfect for a fun and competitive evening with friends.

Celebrate friendship and fun with the comedy show WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE at the Alton Little Theater on selected dates starting May 9, 2025, a heartwarming play about four friends seeking adventure.

Events on May. 11, 2025

Experience the charm of vintage treasures at the Litchfield Pickers Market held every second Sunday from May to October in Downtown Litchfield, Illinois, where you can explore antiques, collectibles, craft vendors, food stalls, live entertainment, and much more.

Celebrate Mother's Day with warmth and joy at the Bring your Kids & Grandkids to Church - Episcopal Parish of Alton - Trinity Chapel, where special recognition for mothers and a refreshing fellowship await you and your loved ones.

Indulge in a sumptuous Mother's Day feast at the Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Copper Fire in Belleville, featuring a delightful spread of breakfast classics, hearty entrees, and sweet treats, complemented by live music and specialty drink bars.

Make Mother's Day memorable with a special brunch at Mother’s Day Brunch at Santino’s Steak and Pasta House in Alton, where delicious dishes are served in a warm atmosphere dedicated to honoring mothers and families.

Join a heartwarming Mother's Day service at Bring your Kids & Grandkids to Church - Episcopal Parish of Alton - St Paul's Episcopal, complete with special recognition for mothers and a friendly gathering with refreshments and fellowship.

Treat your mom to a delightful meal and live music at the Mother's Day Brunch at Barrel & Brü in Edwardsville, where a special menu, live tunes, and a free slice of cheesecake for moms create the perfect celebration.

Celebrate Mother's Day in style at the 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch at Vera Lee’s in Alton, featuring festive food, bottomless mimosas, mini photo sessions, and exciting attendance prizes to make the day extra special.

Get creative and celebrate motherhood at the Made for Mom: Mother's Day Candle & Bouquet Event in Edwardsville, where you can design personalized candles, build your own bouquet, and enjoy brunch bites in a warm, inspiring atmosphere.

Enjoy an afternoon of classic tunes from the '60s and '70s with Psychedelic Symphony's acoustic quartet at Psychedelic Symphony Live at Chez in Alton, offering timeless music in a relaxed and intimate setting.

Join the excitement at the Spring Carnival 2025 at Rt 66 Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield, celebrating 75 years with rides, games, vendors, free movies, and a special Mother's Day offer where moms ride free with a paid child's admission.

Experience the country music energy of Ethan Carl live at Ethan Carl LIVE at Fast Eddie's in Alton, where his hottest original and classic country favorites promise an unforgettable show.

Celebrate friendship and fun with the comedy show WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE at Alton Little Theater, featuring a lively story of four friends seeking adventure and mayhem, with special performances around Mother's Day.

Enjoy live tunes by Terry Beck in a cozy setting at the Live Music Terry Beck event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, perfect for a relaxing day out.

Discover the brewing process and history at the Behind the Glass Brewery Tours at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, where each tour includes a pint and samples, offering a delightful peek into local craft brewing every Sunday afternoon.

Don't miss out on sharing your own upcoming events with the community—sign in today and submit your events for free!

More like this: