ALTON - There will be a special visitor at this week’s Farmers' and Artisans' Market in Alton.

This week’s “Christmas in July” theme will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The two characters will visit with kids and take photos throughout the morning. Vendors are also invited to sell their holiday-themed wares.

“There's really nothing like the look on a kid’s face when they look across the way and they see Santa Claus in a Hawaiian shirt walking toward them in the middle of summer,” said Sara McGibany with Alton Main Street.

McGibany noted that this weekend is also a chance for crafters to “break out their totes of Christmas gear.” Vendors are encouraged to bring holiday-themed crafts and products to share with the community.

“A lot of our crafters make specific things for Christmas when it rolls around,” she explained. “This is a good opportunity halfway through the year for them to get out all their decor and everything that they make and bring the red and green out and get everybody thinking about the fact that they almost need to start considering Christmas gifts for people.”

The Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market runs from May to October every year at 501 Landmarks Boulevard in Alton. McGibany said this year has seen a record number of vendors. She added that at this point in the season, “you can find anything under the sun” there on Saturday mornings.

The market often hosts fun activities, themes or crafts for families to enjoy. This week’s “Christmas in July” theme is sure to be a hit.

Next week, on Aug. 2, the Madison County Farm Bureau will be onsite with farm equipment to teach kids about agriculture. On Aug. 9, an urban chicken expert will share more about how to successfully care for chickens.

McGibany explained that the Alton Main Street organization aims to create fun experiences for community members in downtown Alton. She hopes the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market remains a hot spot of activity through October.

“We are really just trying to make this more than a shopping experience,” she said. “We’re trying to create a social atmosphere where people want to be.”

For more information about the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, visit their official Facebook page.

