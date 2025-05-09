Our Daily Show Interview! A Ton Coming From Alton Main Street!

ALTON - Alton Main Street will kick off their Alton Farmers and Artisans Market this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays starting on May 10 and running through Oct. 18, 2025, community members can stop by 501 Landmarks Boulevard in Alton for the market. Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, said the 100-plus vendors who will be in attendance are excited to welcome the community back for another season of fun.

“It sounds cliché, but we really are a big family down there,” McGibany said. “Everybody’s really excited, making new products for the year, and it’s just really a cool thing.”

McGibany said that last year’s farmers market maxed out at 163 vendors, and they expect similar numbers this year. All of the vendors must create or grow their own products.

“We are truly a farmers and artisans market. Everything sold has to be handmade or homegrown by the person operating the booth,” McGibany explained. “No reselling or wholesaling. You get to talk to the person who made exactly what you’re buying.”

Every week, the market will sponsor a special event or activity for attendees to enjoy. On May 10, attendees can make a DIY letterpress Mother’s Day card. The Alton High School jazz combo will provide music throughout the morning.

“We’ve got something special going on each week of the 24-week season,” McGibany said. “I don’t know about your mom, but my mom would rather have a homemade card than anything else on the planet. So come down on May 10 and you can make one for free right there at our information booth.”

Other major events include the Pup Crawl — a dog-friendly pub crawl throughout Alton — on May 31. There will be a traditional pub crawl route to local taverns and restaurants, as well as a family-friendly route that takes you through retailers and shops. Similarly, the Canine Carnival is scheduled for Oct. 4 at the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market lot.

McGibany emphasized that the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market is fun for everybody as well as accessible. Not only do they take SNAP, but Alton Main Street received a grant that allows them to double SNAP benefits.

For example, if you plan to spend around $50, you can stop by the information booth and scan your card for $25, and Alton Main Street will double the amount so you have $50 to spend. McGibany is proud of the program and hopes it allows more people to enjoy the market and get the food they need.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “It’s a really, really great program to get fresh, healthy food on people’s plates…When people’s grocery budget is stretched, usually the first thing that gets cut is fresh fruits and veggies. So we’d like to change that.”

McGibany hopes to welcome hundreds of community members from across the region to the market this season. For more information about the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market, you can visit the official Facebook page. To learn more about Alton Main Street and their upcoming events, check out their official website at DowntownAlton.com.

