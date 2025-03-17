ALTON — An Alton family is seeking community support after losing both of their vehicles during severe storms that recently swept through Southern Illinois on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Becca Cantrell is organizing a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Laurie and Matt Rahmberg, whose 1995 Ford F350 and 2011 Dodge Durango were crushed by a fallen tree.

The storm's impact has left the Rahmberg family in a challenging position, as they require transportation to manage daily responsibilities, including transporting their children.

“They have kids to transport, life to take care of, and have been nothing but good to me and many other patrons, locals, and friends,” Cantrell said.

The fundraiser aims to assist the family in replacing their vehicles, which have been deemed total losses. The community is encouraged to contribute or share the campaign to help the Rahmbergs regain their mobility and stability.

For those interested in supporting the Rahmberg family, the GoFundMe page can be accessed at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-laurie-and-matt-recover-from-storm-damage

