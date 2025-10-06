ALTON — On Friday, October 3, 2025, Meghan Bustos and her daughter, Grace, were involved in a severe car accident on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

The Alton Police Department responded to the collision at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 3. The Alton Police said the teen driver, identified as Grace Bustos of Alton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, Meghan Bustos, who was also in the vehicle, was airlifted to a hospital in the St. Louis area and is currently in stable condition.

Meghan Bustos sustained multiple fractures and a lacerated kidney and was airlifted to a hospital, where she is currently in the intensive care unit.

Meghan’s sister, Kerry Hursey, described the incident as a life-altering event for the family.

“In an instant, our lives were flipped upside down,” she said. Meghan is expected to remain in the ICU for at least a week and faces a long recovery ahead.

The family is also coping with the financial strain caused by medical bills and the loss of income, as neither Meghan nor her partner, Tom, will have a steady income during this time. Hursey noted the challenges of keeping up with payments under such circumstances.

Friends and community members have offered support, and the family has established a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses and assist Meghan and Tom as they navigate their new reality.

