HIGHLAND 2, ALTON 0: Highland bounced back from an 11-3 loss to Bethalto the night before thanks to goals from Brock Troxell and Ryker Grove to defeat Alton 2-0 in Tuesday's curtain-raiser at East Alton Ice Arena.

Troxell got his goal with 29.5 seconds in the first period off assists from Devin Korte and Lucas Korte with the Redbirds' Bryce Simon off for elbowing before Troxell found Grove with 3:25 left in the second period to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.

The Bulldogs outshot the Redbirds 34-20 and went 1-for-2 on the power play; Alton went 0-for-3 on the power play for the evening.

Alton fell to 0-2-0 on the year, while Highland went to 1-3 (two points) for the season. The Redbirds meet East Alton-Wood River at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 15 at East Alton Ice Arena.

