ALTON – Alton battled Belleville East in what coach Eric Dickerson called “a knock-down, drag-out game,” but fell 19-6 Friday night at Public School Stadium.

The Redbirds gave up three big plays that hurt them significantly in the wet, muddy contest.

“We played good in spurts, but we gave up some big plays,” he said. “The three big plays cost us three touchdowns. We practiced on this week and we will have to go back next week and shore up some things. You can’t give up big plays and win.”

Dickerson said the conditions weren’t easy on Friday night, but it was the same for both teams.

“There was a lot going on tonight,” Dickerson said. “I am not blaming the weather, both teams had to play on the field. The field conditions were not ideal, but we have to deal with adversity.”

Quarterback Dyllon Proude ran in the Redbirds lone score from 3 yards out. The Redbirds, 0-4, play at O’Fallon this upcoming Friday.

