ALTON - Alton’s Fall City-Wide Litter Cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 9, rain or shine. The community is invited to pitch in by picking up bags, gloves, a free donut, and directions to areas that need cleaning.

Registration stations are open from 8 a.m.-noon and located Downtown at the corner of 3rd & Belle Street and in Middletown at Fast Eddies Chicken at 7th and Central Avenue.

At 9 a.m., groups are departing in Upper Alton from Taqueria Maya at 621 College Ave. and in North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, located at 2530 State St.

If needed, groups can pick up supplies at Great Rivers Tourism Center, or Jacoby Arts Center two weeks prior.

Alternatively, volunteers can simply pick up litter in their neighborhood and deposit it in their own trash & recycle bins.

The bi-annual cleanups are coordinated by Pride, Incorporated, collaborating with numerous organizations, businesses and neighbors who share the vision and understanding that litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride while keeping our area attractive to visitors and potential new business.

By promoting the inspiration to “Love Where You Live”, we hope to appeal to youth groups, service organizations, business associations and all like-minded individuals to join us in this endeavor. Each group can adopt a preferred area or have a section of the main thoroughfares in town that are in need of cleanup assigned by Pride volunteers.

For more information or to adopt an area that needs attention, please contact Pride, Inc. at pride@prideincorporated.org.

For full details of the Pride, Incorporated’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.prideincorporated.org or www.facebook.com/prideincorporated

