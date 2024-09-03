ALTON - The Alton Expo will take place at the Alton Amphitheater from Thursday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 8. It will feature live entertainment, rides, games, and fair food.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said: "The Alton Expo is a family-friendly event. Safety and security of the event are always a top priority. The Alton Police Department will have a large police presence at the event as well as private security used at all events at the amphitheater.

"Last year, we implemented an additional security protocol for the event. Specifically, anyone 17 years of age and under needed to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian while at the Alton Expo. Those who were not accompanied by a parental figure would have been asked to leave until they could return with one, but no such instances occurred.

"This measure helped lead to a great event that was safe for all. Based on the success last year, the positive feedback received about the safety measure, and our desire to provide a safe event again, we are once again taking this proactive measure to ensure everyone can feel safe attending the Expo. Please do not drop off your kids if you do not intend to accompany them and ensure their proper behavior."

City of Alton Mayor David Goins said, “After a successful event last year with the additional safety measures, we felt it best to continue it for this year’s Expo as well to continue to ensure the safety of all while attending. We feel this is a reasonable measure and will help keep the Expo a family-friendly environment. I’m looking forward to attending the event and sharing in the fun.”

The Alton Expo is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5; 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6; 12-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7; and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

