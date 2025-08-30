ALTON - The Alton Expo promises another fun weekend on the riverfront.

From Sept. 4–7, 2025, community members can enjoy carnival rides, food vendors, games, live music and more fun at the Alton Amphitheater. Admission to the Expo is free, and Riverbend residents are encouraged to come out and enjoy the weekend.

“We think we’re going to have a pretty big crowd on the riverfront,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair. “It’s really just turned into another chance for the community to come together. It’s a lot of family fun. It’s a safe opportunity and a positive opportunity to show off our community and our riverfront.”

On Thursday, Sept. 4, the Expo opens from 5–10 p.m. and CLUless performs from 7–10 p.m. The carnival opens from 5–11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. DJ She BEATz will spin tunes from 5:30–7:30 p.m., followed by Dirty Muggs from 8–11 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, the fun kicks off from 1–11 p.m. NGK performs from 3:30–6:30 p.m., and Bad Habit takes the stage from 7–11 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 7, the Expo runs from 1–5 p.m. and Porch Cafe performs all afternoon.

The carnival, provided by Luehrs’ Ideal Rides, will feature favorite rides and games. Herkert said most of the food vendors are local this year. He added that the weather is forecast to be “absolutely gorgeous,” and he hopes this contributes to a big crowd.

While the rides and vendors cost money, it is completely free to come out to the Expo and listen to the music. Herkert encourages people from across the region to explore the Expo and get to know each other.

“If you just want to come down and listen to some great music over the four days of the Expo, bring your lawn chair and have a seat and just enjoy your neighbors,” he said. “We’ve seen over the years that once people experience events on our riverfront, they do come back, and they do spend time in town, and they really, really come to become part of our community.”

The Alton Amphitheater Commission brought back the Alton Expo in 2017, and the event’s legacy continues this year. Herkert thanked the sponsors, the Alton Police Department, the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, and the many volunteers who collaborate to make the Expo a success.

He suggested keeping an eye on the Alton Amphitheater’s Facebook page, the official Alton Expo Facebook event page, or the official Luehrs’ Ideal Rides website for information about ticket specials throughout the weekend.

“We encourage people to come down,” Herkert added. “We hope everybody will come down and have a good time on the riverfront for the four days of the Expo.”

For more information about the Alton Expo, including a full schedule of events, click here.

