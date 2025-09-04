ALTON - The Alton Expo kicked off today and promises fun throughout the weekend.

From Sept. 4–7, 2025, community members can access the Expo for free and enjoy live music on the riverfront at the Alton Amphitheater. A carnival, provided by Luehrs’ Ideal Rides, with rides, games and food vendors will be available all weekend.

“It’s really just turned into another chance for the community to come together,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair. “It’s a lot of family fun. It’s a safe opportunity and a positive opportunity to show off our community and our riverfront.”

On Thursday, Sept. 4, the Expo opened from 5–10 p.m. and CLUless performed from 7–10 p.m. The carnival opens from 5–11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. DJ She BEATz will spin tunes from 5:30–7:30 p.m., followed by Dirty Muggs from 8–11 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, the fun kicks off from 1–11 p.m. NGK performs from 3:30–6:30 p.m., and Bad Habit takes the stage from 7–11 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 7, the Expo runs from 1–5 p.m. and Porch Cafe performs all afternoon.

Herkert thanked the sponsors, the Alton Police Department, the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, and the many volunteers who collaborate to make the Expo a success. He suggested keeping an eye on the Alton Amphitheater’s Facebook page, the official Alton Expo Facebook event page, or the official Luehrs’ Ideal Rides website for information about ticket specials throughout the weekend.

