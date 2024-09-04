Discover a wide array of exciting events ranging from festive markets and live music performances to engaging community activities and cultural celebrations. Whether you're looking to enjoy local flavors, participate in family-friendly activities, or immerse yourself in live entertainment, there's something for everyone. For a full listing of upcoming events, visit Riverbender Events and plan your next adventure.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

Alton Expo 2024 Join us at the Alton Amphitheater for the 2024 Alton Expo! Enjoy fair food, carnival rides, live entertainment, games, and more. Admission is FREE. The event kicks off on Thursday, September 5, with Polly and the Pocket performing at 7:00pm. On Friday, September 6, Maxa performs at 5:00pm, followed by Dirty Muggs at 8:00pm. The festivities continue on Saturday, September 7, with the Alton Catfish Classic and Almost Famous performing at 7:00pm. The event concludes on Sunday, September 8, with Porch Cafe performing at 1:00pm.

The Land of Goshen Community Market Experience the 28th Season of the Land of Goshen Community Market! The market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville. Visitors can explore a vibrant array of favorite vendors alongside exciting new additions, offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, delicious baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. Highlights include live music, free educational activities for children, and market merchandise. Additionally, the market has partnered with Good Dirt Composting Collective to offer free food scrap composting for market customers.

K9 Odin T-Shirt Sales Come support the Alton Police Department K9 fund by purchasing a t-shirt and car decal Saturday at the Alton Police Department.

City Heat LIVE Join Post 1308 for a night of fun and entertainment! Enjoy a large dance floor with disco ball, pool table, cold drinks, food truck "HBH", gaming room, 50/50, and free popcorn. There is no cover charge and everyone is welcome, so bring your family and friends. Thank you for supporting our veterans and live music!

FLOCK Movie Night Join us at FLOCK for a movie night under the stars! September's movie night will feature Monsters, Inc. FLOCK's food trucks and bar will be open for all your food and drink needs. Feel free to bring your own chairs and blankets for the event but please leave outside food and drink at home.

The Grinch by kids @ Calvary AWANA is an age-appropriate year-long program where kids learn God's Word. The Bible gives them hope and comfort wherever they go: home, school, practice, anywhere. Awana comes alongside families to tell kids about Jesus. We study God's Word so kids will know God made them, loves them, and promises to always be with them. Please join us at Calvary Baptist for this FREE program which includes a time of recreation, snacks, music, and crafts. The program is for ages 2 years old (by 9/1/24) to 5th grade. It begins on September 8th and takes place weekly from 5-7:15 p.m. This year, Awana will work toward presenting a performance of "The Grinch," with auditions on September 15 at Awana and the performance on December 15.

Events on Sep. 6, 2024

For a spiritual start to your day, head to First Friday on September 6, 2024, at The Old Cathedral of Ss. Peter & Paul in Alton. The event begins with Mass at 8:15 am followed by Prayers, Benediction, and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 12 Noon.

Excite your child's curiosity with Bite-Size Science on September 6, 2024, at Hayner Library in Alton. This monthly S.T.E.A.M.-themed program offers interactive kits for children ages 7-10 to explore concepts like surface tension, earth science, anatomy, and robotics. Kits can be picked up at the KidsSpace desk at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall.

Celebrate the season at the GB Fall Event on September 6, 2024, at The Gingham Buffalo in Glen Carbon. Enjoy a fantastic lineup of vendors, browse and shop unique items, and savor light snacks and drinks in a festive atmosphere.

Experience the excitement of the Calhoun County Fair starting on September 6, 2024, in Hardin. Dive into the farming community with livestock competitions, animal contests, county fair pageants, and events like the Illinois Farm Pullers truck pull and a demolition derby. Enjoy great food, live entertainment, and more!

Get ready for a musical weekend with Whiskey Dixon LIVE on September 6, 2024, at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton. Come hang out on the large patio and enjoy live music from 7-11p on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Celebrate the first Friday of the month with a night of Irish songs at Blarney Man LIVE on September 6, 2024, at Morrison's Irish Pub in Alton. Sing along to a variety of Irish tunes and enjoy a lively evening.

Light up the night with Glow Golf on September 6, 2024, at the American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville. Check-in at 7:00 PM and decorate your cart for a fun-filled evening of glow-in-the-dark golf. Reserve your spot by calling 618-656-9774 or visiting the clubhouse.

Enjoy a night of music and fun with Riverbend Dueling Pianos on September 6, 2024, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey. Bring your song requests and enjoy an entertaining evening on the patio.

Events on Sep. 7, 2024

On September 7, 2024, head to the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! offering a selection of locally-grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, grass-fed meat, local honey, bread and other baked goods, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork in Alton, IL.

Join TNI for a relaxing morning out in nature on September 7, 2024, with Yoga + Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL. The event features a 60-minute hike followed by a 60-minute outdoor yoga session with stunning views of the Mississippi River.

Experience the local charm on September 7, 2024, at Imagine Hillsboro's Farmers Market in Hillsboro, IL, showcasing locally-grown plants, produce, and handmade specialties.

Don't miss the Coco + Oak Movin Sale on September 7, 2024, in Alton, IL, where you can grab amazing deals on beautiful furniture, fixture pieces, and jewelry.

On September 7, 2024, visit Bunker Hill, IL, for Market Days hosted by Country Vibes Vendors and More, featuring a Flea/Farmer's Market Event with a variety of unique items.

Make your plans for September 7, 2024, to attend Carlinville Market Days in Carlinville, IL, an event held the first Saturday of each month, April through November, offering a wide range of goods and products.

Article continues after sponsor message

Discover the heart and soul of Virden, IL, on September 7, 2024, at the Route 66 Main Street Mingle, an outdoor market with diverse vendors and local connections.

Bring your sense of adventure on September 7, 2024, to Knee High Naturalists at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, designed for children ages 2.5 – 5, featuring story time, art activities, and outdoor exploration.

Explore the Melting Pot Market on September 7, 2024, in Civic Park, Granite City, IL, a European-style, open-air market with an urban flair.

Kids can read to Woody, a therapy dog, on September 7, 2024, at Read to a Dog with Hank the Hero at West End Station in Edwardsville, IL, and meet the creator of the "Hank the Hero" coloring and activity book.

Celebrate Oktoberfest on September 7, 2024, at the Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, IL, featuring German-inspired food specials and a steinholding competition.

Join the festivities on September 7, 2024, at When I'm 64: A Beatles Festival! in Prairietown, IL, featuring seven bands playing Beatles music all day long, with donations benefiting the Six String Heroes.

Every Saturday, including September 7, 2024, visit the Nintendo Switch event in the Teen Room, 2001 Delmar Ave, Granite City, IL, for an afternoon of gaming fun for grades 7-12.

Enjoy live music by Scott Logan on September 7, 2024, at the Vineyards music event at Grafton Winery in Grafton, IL.

Join the celebration at the MHC September Fiesta on September 7, 2024, in Granite City, IL, as the Mexican Honorary Commission celebrates 98 years with music, dance, games, food, and more.

Enjoy live music by Krickett and the grilled avocados on September 7, 2024, at the Live Music event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Get ready for the first All 80's Alton Mixer on September 7, 2024, at Mac's Downtown in Alton, IL, featuring live music, food, and drinks in a street party atmosphere.

Put your trivia skills to the test on September 7, 2024, at the Back to School Trivia event at Upper Alton Baptist Church in Alton, IL, with doors opening at 5:30 PM and trivia starting at 6:00 PM.

As the summer winds down, join us on September 7, 2024, for the Hometown Sounds Summer Concert Series Ft: Matt Jordon and Andrew Dahle at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery in Collinsville, IL, for an unforgettable night of live music.

Support the cause on September 7, 2024, at the Glo Bingo and Silent Auction at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Granite City, IL, raising money to decorate Madison Ave for Christmas, with doors opening at 6:00 PM and bingo starting at 7:00 PM.

Don't miss Pavlov's Dog: The Half Century Tour on September 7, 2024, at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL, featuring the legendary progressive rock band Pavlov's Dog as they kick off their world tour.

Events on Sep. 8, 2024

On September 8, 2024, head over to Downtown Litchfield for an exciting day at the Litchfield Pickers Market. This award-winning juried antique sale will feature an arts and crafts section on Monroe Street, live music, and a variety of food vendors offering delicious treats.

From June 9 through October 13, every Sunday you can enjoy the Bethalto Farmers Market at Central Park in Bethalto, IL. This market is perfect for finding fresh produce, handmade crafts, and more.

Join the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on September 8, 2024, for live music by the Ivas John Band. Enjoy great tunes and a relaxing atmosphere.

On September 8, 2024, the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus will also feature live music by the Soulard Blues Band from 2-5pm. Don't miss the chance to enjoy a wonderful performance in a charming setting.

Come to Soul Sanctuary in Alton, IL, on September 8, 2024, for The ABC's of Healthy Relationships, a joint event with facilitators Jodi Rae, Nichole Coad, and Stella Webb. This event will focus on creating a community where connections are deeply honored, and personal growth is encouraged.

Don't miss the historic Bronze Boot match on September 8, 2024, at CITYPARK in Saint Louis. SIUE Athletics and the SIUE Alumni Association invite you to the SIUE Bronze Boot VIP Viewing presented by Gori Law. Enjoy NCAA Division I soccer with VIP access, a buffet, and complimentary beverages as you cheer on the Cougars.

Have some Sunday FunDay fun at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, IL, on September 8, 2024, for Crossed The Line LIVE. Enjoy live music from 6-10p in a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

Don't miss out on sharing your upcoming events with the community. Sign in now to submit your events for free and get them featured in our listings!

More like this: