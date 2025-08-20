What's Up Downtown Summer 2025

ALTON - During the quarterly “What’s Up Downtown” meeting, entrepreneurs shared more about their businesses in downtown Alton.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, the community gathered at the RiverBender.com Building to hear from local business owners and community leaders. Hosted by Alton Main Street, these quarterly meetings allow people to share information about their businesses and organizations.

Natalie Steinacher, the venue director of The Teller Room 1925, shared that she and her husband, Keith, have revamped the iMerge Community Center on the ground floor of the RiverBender.com building into a new space for parties, vendor shows, markets, workshops, and other events.

“The space has always been about people gathering. It’s always been about connection, community, and a little bit of fun,” Steinacher said. “The Teller Room is a place that blends history with possibility, where almost a century of stories have already been told, and now we get to write the next ones together.”

Chris Jacoby spoke about his new business, Jacoby Fine Violins, at 11 E. Broadway in Alton. Jacoby is a violin maker who has worked with violinists from the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

“I’m excited to have my own shop and size kids for their first instruments and continue with repair and restoration,” he said. “We love the town. We’re really excited to be here.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeff Bohnert introduced attendees to the Elysian Gallery at 301 E. Broadway in Alton. He explained that their goal is to showcase different artists and mediums to add to the art scene in Alton.

“It is an area that is going to, and already is, showing art from local, regional, national and international artists,” Bohnert said. “Our desire and goal is to simply bring art to everybody.”

Jared Unfried updated the crowd on his business, Alton Music Exchange, at 556 E. Broadway. Alton Music Exchange primarily does retail and instrument repair. They plan to start a Guitar Tech Education Center to help people learn how to repair and build their own guitars.

“Its essence is just a shared workshop,” Unfried explained. “People can come in, they can have access to the space and the tooling and the knowledge and the camaraderie of working with people together. There’s only so much you can do on your own.”

Jen Farley, owner of Persnickety by Jen Farley, spoke about the store’s relocation to 413 E. Broadway. She explained that they are moving to a bigger location because the store has grown a lot since its opening last year. She added that the boutique has a flower bar, a china bar, and a wide variety of items, with plans to host events and space in the backroom for Landmark Vintage.

“I am an eclectic boutique that specializes in vintage, antique and current home decor. I like to mix and match everything together,” Farley said. “I’m very excited to be going to the new space.”

Markus Boyd, owner of My Just Desserts at 31 E. Broadway, recently secured Alton Main Street’s Facade Improvement Grant. He explained that they plan to revamp the building’s fire escape. The second floor will also become an event space, and they hope to receive a liquor license to serve beer and wine.

“Over the next few months, you should see us begin construction and hopefully complete it on time,” he said. “I just want to say thanks again for the opportunity, thanks for all the support. We’ve been here for the past year and we hope to be here for many years to come.”

For more information about the quarterly “What’s Up Downtown” meetings or Alton Main Street, visit the official Alton Main Street website at DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: