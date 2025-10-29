ALTON - Alton Elite Jiu-Jitsu invites you to “the most lavish grand opening Alton has ever had at any business.”

From 4–8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, community members are invited to Alton Elite’s new location at 2716 Corner Court in Alton. Owner Adam Marburger promises “a fun night out” with live music, food, cocktails, “incredible giveaways” and special pricing for martial arts classes and programs.

“We have the most epic martial arts academy in the Midwest,” Marburger said. “I’m going all out.”

Marburger explained that Alton Elite has been in business for eight years, but they are now rebranding and relocating. He is excited for the business’s next chapter in a new spot.

The grand opening on Nov. 14, 2025, will feature an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees can expect live music by Levi & McAtee, tacos from Riviera Maya, drinks and cocktails from Sip Mobile Bar Co., and a variety of giveaways, including a 65-inch flat screen TV, a PlayStation 5, and a $500 Visa gift card. Alton Elite will also give away an annual membership for a family.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to touring the facility, attendees can enjoy a special enrollment period with reduced pricing to practice at the academy. Marburger explained that Alton Elite is “predominantly a jiu-jitsu academy,” but they have a variety of programs, including ladies-only jiu-jitsu, Little Ninja classes for 3- to 6-year-olds, kickboxing, MMA, no gi and yoga.

“You name it, we’ve got it,” he said.

Marburger emphasized that Alton Elite is a family-friendly academy where people of all ages and experience levels can practice and grow. He believes the academy serves as a safe, inviting spot for people to practice martial arts, but it’s also an opportunity to learn more about yourself and develop as a person.

“This is people’s third home,” he explained. “People have their home. People have their work home. Sometimes we need to escape from our home and our work life. So we built this around a premise: This is a third home for people to be safe, respected, and to learn martial arts, to just help them in their personal lives and their vocation as well. We’re very proud of that.”

For more information about Alton Elite Jiu-Jitsu’s grand opening on Nov. 14, 2025, click here. To learn more about Alton Elite Jiu-Jitsu, including how to sign up for classes, visit their official website at AltonElite.com or their official Facebook page.

More like this: