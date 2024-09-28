ALTON - Students at North Elementary danced, galloped and skipped their way through a walk-a-thon to raise money for the school district.

The Parent Teacher Group of Lewis and Clark and North, or the PTG, sponsored the walk-a-thon to fundraise for Lewis and Clark Elementary and North Elementary. Students collected money for the schools and then celebrated the successful fundraiser by walking a mile on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

“We’re working on that culture of belonging and really making a welcoming place,” said Lisa Harris, principal at North. “It just makes my heart smile to see kids smile and laughing and playing, and that’s what we want, to have fun with our kids.”

Harris and Jackie Cooper, who helped organize the event with the PTG, explained that they wanted to create a fundraiser in which all students could participate. All of the students at North Elementary could walk the mile and play in the gym on Sept. 27.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We wanted them to be active and have fun and everyone participate in the fundraiser, so this was how this was born,” Cooper said. “We raised $10,000 last year and we raised just over $15,000 this year. We’re just getting them active and enjoying school and remembering that we love our school and it’s fun to raise money for your school.”

The proceeds from the fundraiser will help fund the PTG’s projects, including Teacher Appreciation Week, field trips, classroom supplies and math and literacy programs. Students could receive prizes based on how much money they raised. Every student walked away from the walk-a-thon with a prize.

Harris, teachers and parents danced with the students as they walked the mile. Cooper encouraged parents to get involved with the PTG if they can, noting that it’s a fun opportunity to help the schools while spending time with the students.

“It’s so easy to get involved and to be here, to be a part of just cheering your kids on a walk or being there for the Scholastic Book Fair, attending a field trip,” Cooper added. “It just takes a couple of hours of our time to just have fun with your kids.”

More like this: