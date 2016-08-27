ALTON – Alton and Edwardsville both won their opening matches of the Alton Round-Robin Tournament at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Friday evening.

Edwardsville defeated Dunlap in their tournament opener, the Tigers bouncing back fron a 1-1 draw with Granite City Thursday night to go to 2-0-1 on the season. The Redbirds also scored a 3-0 win over Triad in their tournament opener.

Michael Glisson, Alec Mills and Blake Conway each goled for Edwardsville in their win; Conway, Kyle Wright and Andrew Joseph each assisted on the goals.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the Alton-Triad match, Logan Clark scored in the 10th minute off a Skylar Funk assist, while Matthew Paulda scored in the 28th minute thanks to a C.J. Nasello assist and Steven Ngyuen scored from Adam Kane in the 57th minute.

Alton had 11 fouls to Triad's 10 and a yellow card issued to Chade Jones; Alton had six shots on goal to Triad's two.

The Tigers and Redbirds meet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to close out the tournament.

More like this: