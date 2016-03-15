SEE ROBOTICS PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON – Alton and Edwardsville both had strong showings in First Robotics Competition this past weekend.

The competition was held at St. Louis University. Alton placed 28th out of 49 teams and were holding around 18th to 25th place until the very end. Edwardsville, Triad and O’Fallon also posted solid performances, with Edwardsville qualifying for the finals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton High’s Pat Goetten said the competition consists of robots battling one another. On Thursday, there was a scrimmage and on Friday and Saturday morning, there was preliminary competition with finals in the afternoon.

“This year, we were trying to take a castle and had obstacles on the course to get over the top,” Goetten said. “There was a draw bridge, a gate through terrain obstacles and every time the team received points. It was quite entertaining with the robots.”

Those who participated were issued a kit a couple months back and had to build their own robots, which were about 2-foot tall, some even taller. There was a pit area with tools for the teams to work on their robots during the competition, much like a NASCAR racing event.

“I was proud of our kids,” Goetten said of his team’s performance. We just lost a little bit on gear issues and tracks in the end. It is all team play.”

SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

More like this: