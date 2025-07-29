ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE – Two men from Alton and one from Edwardsville have been charged with domestic battery and other offenses in separate Madison County cases.

Patrick S. Bailey, 31, of Alton, was charged on July 22, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of criminal damage to property and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On July 21, 2025, Bailey allegedly caused bodily harm to a household or family member by striking them about the face, causing a laceration to the victim’s face. He was additionally accused of causing over $500 worth of damage to the victim’s cell phone.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Bailey, who was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions. Under the additional conditions of his release, Bailey is ordered to have no contact with the victim from this case and remain at least 50 feet away from them at all times.

Another Alton man, 45-year-old Randy R. Harris, faces his second or subsequent domestic battery charge (a Class 4 felony) in an unrelated case.

Harris reportedly struck the victim, a family or household member, about the head and body with a closed fist on June 15, 2025. Harris had previously been convicted of domestic battery in Madison County in 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

The latest case against Harris was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Carl G. Parker, 41, of Edwardsville, was also charged in a third separate case with a Class 4 felony count for his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery.

On July 5, 2025, Parker allegedly struck a household or family member about the head and body after previously being convicted of unlawful restraint in a 2007 Madison County case.

Parker’s extensive criminal history also includes prior convictions of burglary, residential burglary, and unlawful use of weapons in 2002, aggravated battery in 2005, aggravated battery of a pregnant person in 2006, armed habitual criminal in 2010, and more.

The Alton Police Department also presented the case against Parker, who was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions. Among those conditions are that he have no contact with the victim in this case and remain at least 500 feet away from them at all times.

He is also ordered not to be present at the victim’s Alton residence, not possess any firearms while on pretrial release, and surrender any and all firearms and his Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card to the Alton Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: