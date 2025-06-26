ALTON - Unemployment rates in both Alton and Edwardsville in May 2025 compared to May 2024 showed a drop in rates.

Alton’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.1 percent in May 2024 to 3.8 percent in May 2025. Edwardsville saw a decrease from 3.7 percent to 3.1 percent over the same period. Other counties in the region also experienced declines: Greene County’s rate fell from 3.8 percent to 3.1 percent, Calhoun County from 4.3 percent to 3.7 percent, Madison County from 4.2 percent to 3.2 percent, Jersey County from 3.9 percent to 3.1 percent, and Macoupin County from 4.2 percent to 3.2 percent.

The overall unemployment rate for the Illinois portion of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.4 percent in May 2025, down 0.8 percentage points from 4.2 percent in May 2024.

“With every Metro area experiencing a year-over-year decrease in their unemployment rates, coupled with significant consecutive months of payroll gains in four of our areas across the state, the Illinois economy continues to show stability and resilience,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

The data reflects ongoing improvements in the regional labor market as the Illinois economy navigates post-pandemic recovery efforts.

