It's finally farmers market season with many local markets opening up this weekend. You will find a comprehensive list of Farmers Markets and other markets offering fresh produce and much more around the area below.

ALTON

The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market will begin its season this Saturday, May 13 in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Downtown Alton. This market will continue every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through October 21.

Night Market will begin its season on Thursday, June 1 inside of Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 E. Broadway Street in Alton, as well as outdoors in the neighboring pocket park. This market will continue every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. through July 27. Night Market's 2023 band schedule is as follows: June 1 - Spillie Nelson, June 8 - Ahna Schoenhoff, June 15 - The Intrusion, June 22 - Loftys Comet, June 29 - Bring Me The Fires, July 6 - Toxic Johnny, July 13 - HOOKiE, July 20 - Jazz Troubadours, and July 27 - Crystal Lady.

BETHALTO

Bethalto Market in the Park will begin its season on Sunday, June 4 in Bethalto Central Park. This market will continue every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15.

BRIGHTON

The Village of Brighton Farmers Market will begin its season on Thursday, June 8 in Schneider Park. This market will continue every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through September 28. A special Mother's Day Farmers Market will take place on Thursday, May 11.

BUNKER HILL

Country Vibes FleaMarket/Farmer's Market will begin its season this Saturday, May 13 in the parking lot of Country Vibes Vendors and More located at 511 N. Washington Street in Bunker Hill. This market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 14.

CARLINVILLE

Carlinville Market Days is held every first Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 4 in a public square at 112 N. Side Square in Carlinville, IL.

EAST ALTON

The East Alton Farmer's Market is held every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. through October 24 in the parking lot of EastGate Plaza in East Alton, IL.

EDWARDSVILLE

The Land of Goshen Community Market will begin its season this Saturday, May 13 at 100 St Louis Street in Edwardsville, IL. This market will continue every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon through October 14.

GRAFTON

The Riverside Flea Market is held every fourth Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 29 at The Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton, IL.

HILLSBORO

The Hillsboro Farmers Market is held every first and third Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through September 16 at Lincoln Plaza in Downtown Hillsboro.

JERSEYVILLE

The Jersey County Farmers & Artisan Market will begin its season on Tuesday, June 20 at Jerseyville City Center Plaza located at 403 N. State Street in Jerseyville. This market will continue every Tuesday, with the exception of Tuesday, July 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. through September 26.

LITCHFIELD

The Litchfield Pickers Market will begin its season this Sunday, May 14 at 400 N. State Street in Downtown Litchfield. This market will continue the second Sunday of each month from May to October, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items sold at this market were produced prior to 1985 (including antiques, collectibles, vintage items, upcycled items and refurbished items).

MARYVILLE

The Maryville Farmer's Market will begin its season next Thursday, May 18 at Fireman's Park located at 300 N. Donk Ave. in Maryville. This market will continue every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. through September 7.

NEW BADEN

The New Baden Farmers Market will begin its season on Saturday, May 27 at Veterans Memorial Parkway in New Baden. This market will continue every last Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through September 30. New Baden's 2023 Free Market Events will include: May 27 - Touch-A-Truck and a Fredbird and Rapunzel Meet & Greet, June 24 - Petting Zoo and Balloon Artist, July 29 - Foam Party and a real life Mermaid, August 26 - Character Meet & Greet Day, and September 30 - Inflatables (5 Bounce Houses/Games).

WOOD RIVER

The Wood River Farmers Market will begin its season on Thursday, July 6 at 143 and 1st Street in Wood River, IL. This market will continue every Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. through September 28.

If you would like to add a market to this list, please send the name, location, time, and any other details to news@riverbender.com.