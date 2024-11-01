ALTON – The Alton Educational Foundation (AEF) has been serving the students, staff and communities of the Alton School District for over 23 years. Recently, the Foundation expanded their mission by partnering with the school district to increase Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways and work-based learning opportunities for high school students.

In committing to this effort, the Foundation’s board of directors also unanimously approved the hiring of a new executive director, Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, at their meeting on October 3, 2024. Baumgartner has over 25 years of experience in educational leadership, program development and grant writing.

AEF Board Chairperson, Catherine Droste, shared her excitement about the hiring of a new director and the expanded CTE opportunities for students.

“We are very thankful that Dr. Baumgartner accepted the position. Her commitment to students and our communities is incredible and we know through this new leadership opportunity, great things are going to happen.” She added “expanding our mission to now include a deeper partnership with the District and our industry leaders to increase CTE course and pathway offerings while building in work-based learning experiences for students are important initiatives that will yield tremendous benefits.”

Baumgartner mirrored Droste’s excitement. “The Alton Educational Foundation has been such a trusted mainstay for over two decades when it comes to supporting Alton teachers and staff. It’s an honor to be a part of their current and expanded efforts and I look forward to serving students and staff at a high level.”

Droste noted that the Foundation’s “Guardians of Education” Program will remain unchanged in its focus. Donations and membership contributions to this hallmark program of the Foundation will continue only to be used exclusively for teacher classroom and school program grants. For more information about the Alton Educational Foundation, visit altoned.org.

