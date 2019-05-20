ALTON - The Alton Fire Department issued a Box Alarm for a fire in Enchanted Village in the 100 block of Tara Court at 10:42 p.m. Sunday.

East Alton Fire Department also joined the Alton Fire Department in battling the blaze. Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said when firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the trailer, however, no one was inside.

“The firefighters spent a couple of hours searching and putting out hot spots,” Sweetman said.

The firefighters’ report did not yet detail the extent of damages to the home. The back portion of the mobile home suffered the most damage.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

