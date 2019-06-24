ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a serious Box Alarm blaze with a call about 10:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3400 block of Old Broadway.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton Fire Department also responded to the serious structure fire. One person was taken by Alton Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital.

There was heavy smoke inside the home, reported at the scene.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025
Alton Fire Department Responds to Seven Storm-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Centralia Man Charged In Alton Arson Case
Mar 10, 2025
Firefighters Battle Intense Structure Blaze In Godfrey, Residents, Pets Safely Evacuated
Mar 5, 2025
Atticus Chapman Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month
4 days ago

 