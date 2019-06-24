ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a serious Box Alarm blaze with a call about 10:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3400 block of Old Broadway.

East Alton Fire Department also responded to the serious structure fire. One person was taken by Alton Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital.

There was heavy smoke inside the home, reported at the scene.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

