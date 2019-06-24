Alton, East Alton Fire Departments Respond to Serious Box Alarm Fire on Broadway
June 24, 2019 11:00 PM June 25, 2019 8:33 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a serious Box Alarm blaze with a call about 10:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3400 block of Old Broadway.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
East Alton Fire Department also responded to the serious structure fire. One person was taken by Alton Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital.
There was heavy smoke inside the home, reported at the scene.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
More like this:
Firefighters Battle Intense Structure Blaze In Godfrey, Residents, Pets Safely Evacuated
Mar 5, 2025
Atticus Chapman Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month
4 days ago