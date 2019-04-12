ALTON - The Alton Fire Department and East Alton Fire Department responded to a Box Alarm fire in the 2400 block of Elizabeth in Alton on Friday night.

The quick response by the fire departments saved the house, although the garage encountered significant damage. Everyone was also out of the house.

Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene and was checking on an injury at the scene, but it did not appear to be major.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

