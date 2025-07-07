ALTON – Alton has taken the top spot in a new survey ranking the historic river town the “Culture Capital of Illinois.”

When the language learning platform Mondly asked 3,012 survey participants which Illinois town best represented their “cultural identity,” they ranked Alton at No. 1, followed by Quincy at No. 2, with Effingham rounding out the top three.

“Perched on the Mississippi with limestone bluffs and a haunted past, Alton is full of character and contradictions,” wrote Mondly representative Ally Clarke. “It’s part river town, part civil rights landmark, and fully proud of its weird. Blues bars, brick streets, and stories passed down through generations – this is Illinois with soul.”

Respondents considered Alton their “spirit town,” described as the place that “speaks your language, cooks your comfort food, and lives by the rhythms that shaped you.” Their selection follows a similar pattern in states of all sizes, where survey results consistently saw smaller, lesser-known towns ranked over big cities or capitals.

More detailed information about the survey, including results from other cities and states, is available here.