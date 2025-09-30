ALTON - Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation’s 16th Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners and Fish Hookers Ball saw many firsts this year; large number of first-time attendees, large number of first-time sponsors and the largest amount of funds raised at $250,000. An increase of $50,000 over prior year’s earnings. “What a great year”, noted Ken Balsters, AMHSF vice chair. “Helping Alton Memorial Hospital (“AMH”) to keep an outstanding fleet of ambulances on the road is a great benefit to all our first responders and residents in the area.”

Funds will go toward the purchase of another Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance with signature camo doors equipped with more than $150,000 worth of life-saving equipment.

AMH president Dave Braasch, says “This year’s event was beyond our expectations.” “The crowd was enthusiastic and showed up to help us accomplish our mission to keep quality emergency medical care close to home!”

“Our community has always supported this event, but this year, they really stepped up beyond our wildest imagination,” said Shannon Fraley, Manager of Alton Memorial Foundation Development. “We had a record number of sponsors this year, including two new “Bull’s-Eye Sponsors.” The Bull’s-Eye sponsors commit to a gift of $10,000. “This year, Stutz Excavating and Werts Welding and Tank Services joined our long-time sponsors Barry and Gaye Julian and Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm in the Bull’s-Eye sponsors club.”

AMH is the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the area, covering nearly 400 square miles in Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was a hot 90-plus degree day, but still nearly 400 attendees flocked to Nilo Farms in Brighton for the popular event. Guests observed the ever-popular Homer Clark Quail Flush championship and watched Luke and Marc Metz, walk away with bragging rights as the winners. Attendees put their bids on 70 silent auction items, nearly 20 live auction items and?enjoyed an outstanding steak dinner served up by the Morrison?Food and Nutrition staff from AMH. Mark Harman of Tarrant and Harman Real Estate and Auction Company served as auctioneer. Mark, along with emcee, Brian Hutchinson worked the crowd bringing in over $45,000 during the live auction. The evening concluded with live music and dancing. Music this year was provided by The Warehouse Project band.

Fraley noted that, “There are so many people to thank. Our amazing Duck Pluckers committee members, the Foundation board, the team at NILO, Morrison’s catering, St. Peter’s Hardware, our volunteers and our staff who graciously volunteered are key to our success. Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without the generosity of our sponsors and guests.” “The live auction was electric this year,” said Fraley. “Our guests were so fun, and they brought some amazing energy to our event. We can’t thank them enough!”

This year the community was invited to be involved in the fundraising efforts by participating in several online raffles leading up to the event. The raffles raised nearly $25,000 and the winners were drawn on Saturday night.

The top prize was a wild pig helicopter hunt for two in Texas. The winners of the trip were, Tony and Amanda Witt of Jerseyville. The meat raffle was won by Stan Gula of Alton. The package included a ¼ beef and freezer donated by Heitzig Family Farms and a gift card compliments of Fritz’s Meat & Processing. Kyle Hansen of Jerseyville won the bourbon collection donated by Barry & Gaye Julian, Brian Campbell of Colman’s Country Campers and Nick Werts of Werts Welding and Tank Services. Bernd Schweickart of Chicago, won the Wheelbarrow of Booze donated by St. Peters True Value Hardware and area Riverbend bars and restaurants. Aaron Rogers of O’Fallon won the child’s battery-operated ride on tractor donated by JS Fraley Farms and Sievers Equipment.

“This one-of-a-kind event has raised over 1.75 million dollars since the first event was held in 2009.” said, Braasch. “That is an amazing number, and I’d like to shout out a big ‘Thank You’ to those who organized the event, our sponsors, volunteers who worked at the event, and everyone who came and supported our mission.?Your contributions in maintaining and enhancing Emergency Medical Services in our region are commendable.”

If you would like more information about next year’s Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners and Fish Hookers Ball, contact the Foundation Development team at 618-463-7701.

More like this: