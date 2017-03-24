O’FALLON – Alton has a young girls track team this year, but it also appears to have considerable talent in the sprints.

The Redbirds tallied 18 points in the quad meet against O'Fallon, Edwardsville and Granite City, but displayed several up-and-coming freshmen and sophomores who appear ready to work to replace LaJarvia Brown, state champion multiple times and now competing for Texas A & M on a full scholarship. The Redbirds looked strong in the sprints with several solid efforts from underclassmen.

“I feel like we are progressing as a team,” Alton High School head girls track coach Jada Moore said. “I feel we are more well-rounded this year. We are dropping times every meet.”

All-State high jumper Katie Mans did not jump or compete on Wednesday, but will be back in the relays meet at Edwardsville this weekend. She has had some back and hip issues and has been doing different workouts to strengthen herself for the upcoming season, coach Moore said.

The Redbirds’ Jeanea Epps placed second in the 100-meter dash (12.4) and the 200-meter dash (26.91) on Wednesday. Daysha Lacey was third in the 100 (12.6) and third in the 200 (27.0). Lacey, Epps, Rashia Johnson and Sierra Stahlschmidt combined for a first in the 800-meter relay. Epps, Ty’Riss Holloway, Stahlschmidt and Lacey combined for third in the 400-meter relay (50.36).

Other noteworthy Alton performances were Holloway in the pole vault (8-3) and Kimbreon Knight in the 100-meter hurdles (16.33).

Alton takes part in the relays meet at Edwardsville on Friday. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m.

