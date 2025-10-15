ALTON — Detective Dan Jensen has been named Officer of the Month for July 2025 by the Alton Police Department in recognition of his exceptional investigative work and dedication to justice in cases involving crimes against children.

Detective Jensen led a sensitive investigation that resulted in the arrest and charging of a repeat sexual offender.

"His patience, professionalism, and interview techniques secured a full confession, holding a dangerous individual accountable," the Alton Police Department said.

In a separate case, Jensen also led an investigation that culminated in the arrest and charging of a child pornographer.

The Alton Police Department said Jensen’s compassion, persistence, and dedication reflect the highest standards of law enforcement and service.

