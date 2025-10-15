Alton Detective Dan Jensen Honored As Officer Of Month
Alton Police Department recognizes Detective Jensen for outstanding work on child-related crime investigations.
ALTON — Detective Dan Jensen has been named Officer of the Month for July 2025 by the Alton Police Department in recognition of his exceptional investigative work and dedication to justice in cases involving crimes against children.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Detective Jensen led a sensitive investigation that resulted in the arrest and charging of a repeat sexual offender.
"His patience, professionalism, and interview techniques secured a full confession, holding a dangerous individual accountable," the Alton Police Department said.
In a separate case, Jensen also led an investigation that culminated in the arrest and charging of a child pornographer.
The Alton Police Department said Jensen’s compassion, persistence, and dedication reflect the highest standards of law enforcement and service.
More like this: