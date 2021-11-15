GODFREY – Humbert Road Dentistry has been chosen as the November 2021 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Together in practice since 2017, business partners Dr. Stacy Cain Moody and Dr. Sara Hanahan are both established and well-known mainstays in the Riverbend that are both passionate about providing quality care to patients in their hometown region.

Formally forming their partnership in 2019, this dentist duo officially took over the Humbert Road Dentistry, located at 4119 Humbert Road in Alton, purchasing the practice from Dr. Timothy J. Pranger.

Dr. Moody is an Edwardsville High School graduate, completing her undergraduate degree at Baylor University before earning her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. After practicing in Belleville, she joined the Humbert Road Dentistry practice with Dr. Pranger and Dr. Terry J. Ortman in 2015. Dr. Moody is also proud to be a veteran, serving eight years with the Army National Guard. She and her family reside in Edwardsville.

An Alton native, Dr. Hanahan graduated from Marquette Catholic High School and completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Illinois before earning her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Hanahan joined Drs. Moody, Pranger, and Ortman at the Humbert Road Dentistry in 2017. She and her husband are Godfrey residents.

With a mutual appreciation for being able to serve patients back in their hometown region together, the dentists also share a great working relationship among their staff of 13. A deep-seated passion for giving back to their community is important to the entire Humbert Road Dentistry team, and they do so in numerous ways throughout the year. “Community involvement is very important to us. We participate in various events and make monthly donations to various nonprofits,” said Dr. Moody.

The dentist office sponsors local sports teams as well as community events and fundraisers, including various golf tournaments and the annual St. Mary’s Oktoberfest. They also do a monthly giveaway, where patients coming in for treatment can enter to win a gift card or other item from a local business.

To further their efforts to give back, each month a Humbert Road Dentistry staff member takes a turn at choosing a charitable organization they would like to see the practice support. During the month, $5 is set aside for each new patient. The staff member’s chosen charity receives the accumulated funds at the end of the month, with totals typically averaging between $350 and $400.

At the end of 2020, this program had resulted in donations totaling over $4,000 to local organizations.

Yet another important activity that sets Humbert Road Dentistry apart in the industry is the “Lunch and Learn” programming they offer and their office staff’s active participation in webinars and classes related to updates and changes in insurance processes. The doctors and hygienists are all required to complete continuing education classes as well to keep their credentials current and their licensing active.

Related to this dedicated lifelong learning, the Alton-based practice regularly hosts dental students from the local colleges who “shadow” the hygienists and the doctors, allowing for first-hand working experiences in a dental office.

Humbert Road Dentistry offers a dental wellness plan as a part of its patient services that has been well received by existing and new patients alike since it was introduced. It consists of two cleanings, X-rays, an oral screening, and a discount on any additional treatment required.

“We have an amazing team at Humbert Road Dentistry and an incredible family of patients from the Riverbend area. The RBGA has helped us better market our growing business and network with others in the community,” Dr. Moody said. “The RBGA has been helpful to us as a team of younger adults and business owners in that they have been a valuable information resource. We are so thankful to be a part of the RiverBend Growth Association.”

“We joined the RBGA for several reasons,” Dr. Moody said further. “Of course, we wanted to network with others in the community and meet other business owners. However, one of the most important reasons for joining was to support local businesses of the Riverbend community. We are strong supporters of locally owned businesses and the ‘shop local’ concept.”

“As a practice, we show support for these businesses as much as possible, whether it be through social media giveaways and prizes for our patients, or in the location selection of our team events and luncheons,” Dr. Moody added. “We really care about our local community and want to see the area grow and thrive, especially since all of our employees are originally from this area.”

To learn more about Humbert Road Dentistry, visit online at humbertroaddentistry.com, find them on Facebook, @HumbertRoadDentistry, or call (618) 465-8100.

The RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Jacinda Dunlap, Brenda Eardley, Kristen Ryrie, Leslie Schobernd, Martha Schultz, Amy Smith, and Kathy Weaver. To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

