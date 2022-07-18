Alton Demolition Project Nears End: Stutz In Place Monday With Debris Removal
July 18, 2022 10:55 AM July 18, 2022 11:47 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Stutz Excavating has moved in an efficient fashion with the demolition of the old Alton building next to Germania. By the end of Monday, it appears much of the demo project will be completed.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
On Monday morning, Stutz was in place with a full team removing remains from the demolition.
Stutz began the project on Friday and the building was dropped to the ground Friday afternoon.