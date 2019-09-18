ALTON - The Alton Democratic Precinct Committee invites residents to the 37th Annual Democratic Banquet taking place at the Alton Knights of Columbus, 405 E. 4th St., Alton, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door. Guest speaker for the event is Amy Gabriel with a recongition for Madison Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida and Auditor, Rick Faccin.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The theme of this year's event is "The Price of Democracy."

There will be a raffle with gifts giveaway.

Steve Kimbrough, the Alton Democratic Precinct Committee Chairman, is the contact for the event.

More like this:

YWCA and NCNW Host Coffee Event Ahead of April Election
Feb 3, 2025
Democratic Party of Illinois Announces Electoral Program for Municipal Races Across the State
Mar 16, 2025
Pop-Up Clothing Swap Set For Sunday, April 6, 2025 At Mineral Springs Mall In Alton
3 days ago
Alton Police Announce Safety Plans for Upcoming First Responders Springfest
Yesterday
F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals Returns to Alton Riverfront July 18-20
3 days ago

 