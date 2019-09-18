Alton Democratic Precinct Committee Invites Residents to 37th Annual Banquet
ALTON - The Alton Democratic Precinct Committee invites residents to the 37th Annual Democratic Banquet taking place at the Alton Knights of Columbus, 405 E. 4th St., Alton, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door. Guest speaker for the event is Amy Gabriel with a recongition for Madison Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida and Auditor, Rick Faccin.
The theme of this year's event is "The Price of Democracy."
There will be a raffle with gifts giveaway.
Steve Kimbrough, the Alton Democratic Precinct Committee Chairman, is the contact for the event.
