ALTON – Alton and Edwardsville met Thursday evening in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division competition at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton's boys and girls won their varsity competitions on the evening, while the Alton JV boys threw a 7-0 shutout on the Tigers. The Redbird boys scored a 37-3 win over the Tigers, while the AHS girls defeated the EHS girls 32-8.

On the girls' side, Alton's Alex Bergin rolled the day's top series for her team with a three-game total of 559 (161-200-198); Robi Dublo had a 490 (193-164-133), Cassie Bowman rolled a 483 (160-167-156) and Sami Dublo bowled a 435 (156-135-144). The Tigers' Sydney Sahuri led all bowlers for the day with a 608 series (including the day's high game of 262-166-180), with Rachel McTague followed with a 477 (149-179-149) on the day and Amy Malacherek turned in a 372 (113-128-131).

On the boys' side, Gavin Taylor led Alton with a 656 set on the day (217-236-203) while Derek Henderson had a 641 series on the day (212-203-226) and Trevor Vallow rolled a 625 series on the day (213-236-174); both 236s were equal high games on the day. The Tigers were led by Spencer Gray's 551 series (201-162-188), with Zak Keiser turning in a 540 (162-208-172) and Michael Jenkins rolling a 531 (224-172-135).

Chris Duke had a two-game series of 585 to lead the Redbird JVs (228-257) while Hayden Meyer rolled a three-game 404 for the Tiger JVs. Both teams will be in the Alton Invitational at Airport Plaza Bowl in Bethalto Wednesday, with the Redbirds bowling in the Panther Invitational Jan. 30.

More like this: