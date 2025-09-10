ALTON - The City of Alton has officially opened the Alton Fitness Court at Riverfront Park.

Lyndsey Younger, executive director of the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, shared that the project has been in the works since December 2024. The court is now open to the public, and the department will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2025.

“My goal was to offer a state-of-the-art free outdoor fitness area for the public to use. They could come and use it as they want for free,” Younger said.

There are several amenities at the court. Community members can scan a QR code to see step-by-step instructions on how to use the equipment. Younger noted that the court is open and free to use from dawn until dusk every day.

She added that the Parks and Recreation Department plans to offer classes at the fitness court. Some of these classes will be free and some will come with a small fee.

An inaugural sunrise yoga class is scheduled for 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, followed by a community workout session at 11 a.m. on Sept. 13. Both are free.

Younger encourages people to come out and see the court for themselves. She added that the department has plans for many classes in the coming months.

“We’re looking forward to offering a lot of fun classes in 2026,” she said.

Groups and organizations can also reserve the court by contacting the Alton Parks and Recreation Department.

The National Fitness Campaign is an initiative that aims to fund the construction of fitness courts in communities across the U.S. Mayor David Goins learned about this opportunity last year, and the City of Alton worked closely with the Parks and Recreation Department to secure the funding needed for the court.

The National Fitness Campaign and partner BlueCross Blue Shield of Illinois awarded the department a $60,000 grant. Alton Township also contributed $100,000, and the Madison County PEP Grant funded the remainder of the project.

Younger encourages community members to follow the official Alton Parks and Recreation Facebook page for updates on the fitness court and scheduled classes. She hopes the fitness court proves to be another great amenity for the Alton community.

“Just stay tuned for classes that are going to be offered here,” she said. “Of course, if they have any questions, or if anybody wants to reserve the fitness court, just call the Alton Parks and Recreation office.”

