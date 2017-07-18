ALTON - For the second time in its 30-plus year history, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau has received the coveted Destination Marketing Organization accreditation.

The accreditation was awarded by the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) an international accreditation program developed by the Washington DC based Destinations International. (DI). By earning the DMAP accreditation, destination marketing organizations communicated to their community, buyers and potential visitors that their DMO has attained a significant measure of excellence.

"The recertification process was rigorous but it is one that we proudly connect to our tourism organization and work," said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We are honored to receive the accreditation and are pleased to be recognized in the destination marketing community for providing outstanding services in accordance with international standards and benchmarks in the field."

The bureau was one of 22 destinations this year to receive the DMAP seal in recognition of its commitment to industry excellence. The accreditations were announced at the Destinations International's annual conference.

DMAP accreditation standards cover a wide variety of topics including governance, finance, management, human resources, technology, visitor services, group services, sales, communications, membership, brand management, destination development, research/market intelligence, innovation and stakeholder relationships.

The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau is the destination marketing organization serving Madison, Jersey and Calhoun Counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the great things the region has to offer by providing information regarding the area's history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels. The bureau is certified by the Illinois Office of Tourism.

Destinations International (formerly Destination Marketing Association International) is the world's largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. Destinations International is about serving destination marketing professionals first and foremost. Together with more than 4,700 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in approximately 15 countries, Destinations International represents a powerful forward-thinking, collaborative association; exchanging bold ideas, connecting innovative people and elevating tourism to its highest potential. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational. org

