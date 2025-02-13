ALTON - The Alton Police Department has released crime statistics for 2024, providing residents with a transparent look at public safety trends in the community. The eight major crime categories that are reported include murder, sexual assault, arson, robbery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, and assaults.

According to the 2024 Alton Police data, crime rates in five of the eight major categories have decreased from the previous year. The categories of murder, criminal sexual assault, arson, motor vehicle theft, and theft are all down from 2023. The Alton Police said notably, motor vehicle thefts decreased significantly from 129 in 2023 to 89 in 2024.

Alton Police Crime Stats Comparison - Released By APD

Alton Police Released Key Crime Statistics for 2024:

Murder rate decreased by 40%

Criminal Sexual Assault decreased by 18%

Arson decreased by 33%

Motor Vehicle Theft decreased by 31%

Theft decreased by 2%

Article continues after sponsor message

Stat Comparison 2024 to 2023:

Murder/Non-negligent Manslaughter - 2024 - 3, 2023 - 5

- 2024 - 3, 2023 - 5 Criminal Sexual Assault - 2024 - 42, 2023 - 51

- 2024 - 42, 2023 - 51 Robbery - 2024 - 23, 2023 - 12

- 2024 - 23, 2023 - 12 Aggravated Assault - 2024 - 51, 2023 - 44

- 2024 - 51, 2023 - 44 Burglary - 2024 - 169, 2023 - 124

- 2024 - 169, 2023 - 124 Motor Vehicle Theft - 2024 - 89, 2023 - 129

- 2024 - 89, 2023 - 129 Arson - 2024 - 6, 2023 - 9

- 2024 - 6, 2023 - 9 Theft/Larceny - 2024 - 470, 2023 - 478

- 2024 - 470, 2023 - 478 Total Calls For Service - 2024 - 27,499, 2023 - 21,053

Jarrett Ford, Chief of the Alton Police Department, said, “The Alton Police Department remains committed to keeping the community safe.

"The majority of categories having decreased from last year reflect the ongoing efforts of law enforcement, community partnerships, and crime prevention initiatives," he said. "While we are encouraged by positive trends, we recognize the need to further combat the high level of crime for a City our size. We will continue working with residents, businesses, and community organizations to improve safety for all.”

Chief Ford credits the Alton Police Department officers, who since COVID times, have greatly increased their proactive policing measures. These proactive measures have resulted in increased gun and drug seizures wanted fugitives being apprehended, and traffic safety and enforcement. He also noted the department’s investment in technology, specifically license plate reader cameras, surveillance cameras, and officer bodyworn cameras, that have and continue to be expanded in number and location as these cameras serve as both a deterrent and investigative tool for the officers.

While homelessness continues to grow in all communities, the department and Sacred Spaces have helped numerous individuals turn their lives in a positive direction and many are no longer living on the streets of Alton, he said.

A good working relationship with the vast majority of the community is also of utmost importance as the department often works hand in hand with the community to help investigate crimes, the chief added.

He feels those good working relationships have built trust which has led to increased community/police engagement. Ford closed by saying, the police department encourages community members to stay engaged by reporting suspicious activity, participating in neighborhood watch programs, and utilizing available crime prevention resources.

More like this: