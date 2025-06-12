ALTON - Marion and Wilma Greene of Alton marked their 75th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 7. The couple was married on June 7, 1950, by the Reverend Ross Partridge at the Park Avenue Church parsonage in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Marion Greene retired from Jefferson Smurfit and also worked at Peyton Olds-Cadillac and Upper Alton Cemetery. Wilma Greene was employed for 19 years at Losch Greenhouses.

The couple has two daughters and sons-in-law: Susan and Mike Carroll of Alton, and Barbara and Mike Montgomery of Godfrey.

