Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – Alton City Council members made quick work of a light agenda on Wednesday night, granting final approval to items passed earlier this week by the Committee of the Whole.

Mowing Contract Renewed

City Council members voted unanimously to extend the city’s existing contract with Element Turf & Outdoor Solution, LLC for “mowing and related services.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In a letter requesting the extension for 2025, Element stated the rate would remain the same as last year’s agreement. Pricing is set at 1 cent per square foot of mowing and $29 per man-hour for brush clearing.

Other Items Approved

A resolution to commence with demolition proceedings concerning 302 E. 13th St. was also approved unanimously. According to the resolution, the property has been deemed unsafe and the current owners have neglected or refused to perform required demolition.

Finally, Council members also approved a request to sell and/or serve alcohol at the Alton Athletic Association Music Trivia Night at St. Mary’s.

A full recording of the Feb. 12, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: