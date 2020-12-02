ALTON - Alton School District 11 Superintendent Dr. Krisite Baumgartner announced today that because of the COVID-19 local and regional metrics, it is evident it will not be possible to return to in-person learning under the hybrid model for the remainder of the second quarter.

"The resurgence of COVID-19 in our region and the increases we are seeing

locally in required isolations and quarantines will not make it possible to return to any form of in-person learning this quarter," Dr. Baumgartner said. "Therefore, remote-only instruction and learning will continue through Tuesday, December 22.

"Please know this decision is being made to protect the health and safety of our students and staff to the highest degree possible. I am attaching updated information from the Madison County Health Department. As you will see, positive cases per 100,000 and youth cases have increased dramatically since I last communicated with you on November 17. These numbers are concerning and not inclusive yet of the spike anticipated from the Thanksgiving holiday.

"As we continue forward with remote-only instruction, it is important for students to finish strong this semester. Participating in remote learning each day is a critical part of this process. Should your child experience difficulties in accessing remote instruction or completing required assignments/independent work, please communicate immediately with your teacher. It is also recommended that parents review Skyward Family Access often to monitor student grades, attendance, and completed assignments."

Dr. Baumgartner explained that student meal services will continue through December with the same pick-up formats currently underway. Morning meal pick-ups are available at neighborhood locations and select schools. An afternoon/early evening pick-up time is also available at Alton High School.

"Thank you and please do not hesitate to contact your child’s school should you have additional questions or if we can assist you further as we continue remote learning throughout the remainder of this first semester," Dr. Baumgartner said.

Please visit:

http://altonschools.org/

for a complete list of times/days/locations.

