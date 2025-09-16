ALTON - Wanda Chancellor is organizing a fundraiser to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible van for 3-year-old Rhea Chancellor of Alton, who was left paralyzed from the neck down after a sudden and severe illness on Nov. 26, 2022.

Rhea spent one month in the intensive care unit fighting for her life, followed by two months at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, beginning her rehabilitation. Since then, she has undergone three major surgeries, including a nerve transfer, emergency toe surgery, and brain surgery. She is also preparing for double hand surgery in Philadelphia later this month.

Despite these challenges, Rhea has shown remarkable strength and resilience. Her family said she faces each obstacle with bravery and a smile that inspires those around her. However, transportation remains a significant challenge that limits her ability to participate fully in family outings, school, and other activities.

The fundraiser aims to provide a wheelchair-accessible van to ensure safe and reliable transportation to medical appointments and therapies, as well as to enhance Rhea’s inclusion in everyday life. Chancellor emphasized that the support from the community will make a life-changing difference in helping Rhea live with independence, dignity, and joy.

Those interested in contributing can find the fundraiser on GoFundMe.