WOOD RIVER - The Alton Community Service League will host a Speakeasy: Swing Dance and Concert event to raise funds for their grant program.

On Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, community members are invited to the Wood River Moose to enjoy a swing dance lesson, a concert by the Granite City Swing Band, raffles, specialty cocktails and more. Tickets cost $35 or $50 for VIP tickets, and all proceeds go to the Alton Community Service League (ACSL) grant program to support nonprofits in the Riverbend community.

“It will be an experience, taking you back to the days of a speakeasy and Prohibition and that sound of a swing concert,” said Jill Moon, one of the fundraiser’s organizers. “It’s immersive and interactive.”

Ticket prices include a complimentary dance lesson from Norma Kelly, who will teach attendees how to swing dance from 5–5:45 p.m. Following this, the Granite City Swing Band will provide music until 9 p.m. under the direction of Music Director Butch Mestermacher.

Raffle tickets cost $5 apiece or five for $20, and raffle prizes include a vintage quilt, moonshine peaches, a jar of vintage buttons and more. Honeybee Vintage donated a vintage trunk as the main raffle prize. You do not have to be present to win.

Moon and Cora Miller, both with ACSL, noted their excitement for the event. The organization recently discontinued its holiday gift-wrapping station at Alton Square Mall, so they rely on events like this to raise money for their programs.

The grant program invites local nonprofits to apply for funding through ACSL. The organization helps fund special projects for 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

Moon and Miller believe the Speakeasy: Swing Dance and Concert event will also be a lot of fun for attendees, with a special performance by the Granite City Swing Band.

Tom Wilkerson, keyboardist with the band, noted that they play a variety of music from the 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. The band often performs at nursing homes and other community events. They also offer a monthly dance for community members in Granite City. You can call 618-531-6153 or visit the official Granite City Community Concert and Swing Band Facebook page for more information or to schedule a performance.

“This band is going to be remembered,” Miller said. “It’s really a fabulous band, and I think anyone who comes to this is going to remember it for a long time.”

Tickets for the Speakeasy event are on sale now. There are 14 VIP tickets still available. VIP attendees will receive a “swag bag," donated by Fancy Nancy on Main in Grafton. This includes a feather boa, scratch-off lottery tickets and more goodies. VIP ticket holders can also enter a drawing for the chance to conduct a number with the band. Miller, Moon and Wilkerson are excited for this special opportunity.

ACSL members hope to see many people at the event. Period costumes are encouraged, and attendees can enjoy Prohibition-era drinks like Manhattan, sidecar and gin rickey cocktails. Miller and Moon hope attendees enjoy the experience, and they look forward to raising money for the ACSL grant program.

“We want to take it back, slow it down a little to a period where things were simpler and so wonderful,” Miller said. “When you come to this event, you are coming back into history.”

To purchase tickets for the Alton Community Service League Speakeasy: Swing Dance and Concert event, scan the QR code or click here. You can also call Miller at 618-444-7011 for more information.



Miller added, "Sponsors include Fancy Nancy Boutique on Main in Grafton for her work and donations of special gifs and VIP swag bags; Honey Bee Vintage for her kindly donation of our grand vintage treasure trunk which will be filled with treasures; Dave Miller for his never-ending professional guidance and support; Cathy Droste for her creativity and support in developing and creating our event flyers and posters; Norma Kelley of 'Lets Swing' dance school for donating a swing dance lesson included in your ticket price for all guests attending the Alton Community Service League first Annual Speakeasy: Swing Dance and Concert Event on February 21 at the Wood River Moose Lodge #1349; Wood River Moose Lodge #1349 for their total consideration and support of our fundraisers. Always a wonderful partner. We give a big thank you the Granite City Swing Dance Band, led by Music Director Butch Mestemacher and featured soloist Stephanie Nunes for sponsoring their wonderful music which will create an evening to remember."



